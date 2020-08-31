Submission ID: 1985
Date Found August 30, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines, NC
Street or Road
Finder's Name Hayli Wilson
Finder's email hd_wilson7@yahoo.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (706) 424-8014
Additional Comments 2 dogs found together running in the middle of Murray Hill Road near the Longview Apartments. Not microchipped. One has a purple collar without tags. Posted on PawBoost.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal dog
Breed Lab Mix
Markings white spots on chest and paws
Predominant Color Light brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) purple
Collar I.D. Tag(s) none
