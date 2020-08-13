UPDATE: DOG REUNITED WITH OWNER
Submission ID: 1973
Date Found August 12, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen
Street or Road State RD 2042
Closest Major Intersection 2042 to 2053 near Southern Pines Sandhurst Park
Finder's Name Kim
Finder's email kimbakim@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (509) 361-3087
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Crestan Hound look
Markings blonde
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
