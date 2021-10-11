Submission ID: 2411
Date Found October 01, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Vass
Street or Road Us 1
Closest Major Intersection Animal hospital off us 1
Finder's Name David
Finder's email Model98dhb1@yahoo.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone (910) 603-9965
Additional Comments No microchip found male tan chihuahua mix
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua
Markings None
Predominant Color Tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? This can be done at a veterinarian's office or by animal control. Yes
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
