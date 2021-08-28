Submission ID: 2353
Date Found August 27, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Seven Lakes/West End
Street or Road Longleaf Drive
Finder's Name Elizabeth Bedwell
Finder's email Babs62202@aol.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone (910) 309-0788
Alternate phone (910) 309-4199
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua
Markings None
Predominant Color Tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
