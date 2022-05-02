Submission ID: 2629
Date Found May 01, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Cameron
Street or Road Cypress church rd near hillmon Grove rd
Finder's Name Serena Moore
Finder's email haleighmelton@gmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (910) 315-7245
Additional Comments This sweet boy has been on my road two days now. I live off cypress church rd close to Hillmon Grove rd. We are moving on I'd take him in in a heart beat. I tried giving him some water, he wanted to get in my truck but I legit just rehomed my last cat and I can't get attached to another animal just to have to rehome it. Idk if he was dropped here, he looks like he's searching for a friend but I'm desperately hoping someone knows this dog and is looking for him. Please screenshot this post to share to your personal page. He was so sweet, seemed tired and lost. He's going to be up and down cypress church in and out of the woods. If he makes his way close to my house I will probably chain him up. I just didn't have room to put him in the truck and my husband said no 🥲🥲
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mutt mixed
Markings Brown brindle
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
