Submission ID: 2184
Date Found March 09, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Lakeview, NC
Street or Road Camp Easter Rd
Closest Major Intersection Camp Easter Rd & Matthews Rd
Finder's Name Maryann Bandy
Finder's email maryannkristen@gmail.com
Zip 28350
Primary Phone (910) 691-7987
Alternate phone (740) 644-9716
Additional Comments Collar but no tag or microchip
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle mix
Markings White paws, white snout, black speckling on tail
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color Black
3rd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
