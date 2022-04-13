Submission ID: 2607
Area Found (Please include city/town) Downtown Southern Pines
Finder's Name Abbi Overfelt
Finder's email abbi@thepilot.com
Primary Phone (910) 692-7271
Additional Comments Ran across the street in front me in downtown Southern Pines. Name tag says “Sunny.” Number on tag is 910-692-7200 but that number is no longer in service.
Dog was taken to Moore County Animal Services, Carthage.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Sunny
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pitbull
Markings Mostly tan
Predominant Color Brown/Tan
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
