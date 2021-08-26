Submission ID: 2351
Date Found August 23, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen
Street or Road HWY 211 And Indiana
Finder's Name Thomas Phelps
Finder's email richinmil@gmail.com
Zip 28376
Primary Phone (910) 733-8703
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pitbull Mix
Markings White strip from head to nose
Predominant Color Tan and white
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Black
Collar I.D. Tag(s) none
