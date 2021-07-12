UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED HOME
Date Found July 11, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Whispering Pines, on Niagara Carthage near Airport Road
Street or Road Niagara Carthage
Closest Major Intersection Airport Road
Finder's Name Brittney
Finder's email Brittneyjuergens@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (701) 367-6119
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Unknown
Markings Golden spot on face and golden spot on back
Predominant Color White
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
Tail of Pet Long
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
Coat of Pet Short
Ears of Pet Erect
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Blue color
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
