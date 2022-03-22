Submission ID: 2587
Date Found March 17, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst No6
Street or Road Kingswood circle and Kemperwoods court
Closest Major Intersection Juniper creek/spring lake and 15/501
Finder's Name Sara
Finder's email Saranicolehenry@yahoo.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (732) 735-0757
Additional Comments This tan and white middle sized mixed breed is not neutered and looks to be pretty young, but no longer a puppy. He has been hanging around our neighborhood in No.6, and has found his way to us a few times now. We have posted, called around, walked the neighborhood, etc. It’s been about a week with no responses. He is possibly a stray (we back up to the woods) with the best temperament, but before we find him a home or make a decision on keeping him ourselves, I would like to give this little guy once more chance to be reunited with his family if they exist.
Please share, ask around, etc. If anyone has any information on this sweet boy, please contact me. He is a great dog.
If we don’t hear from anyone soon, we will be finding him a forever home. He is a doll.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) N/A
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mixed breed with some possible boxer features
Markings White chest and paws, black around eyes
Predominant Color Tan/reddish fawn
2nd Color White
3rd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Curled
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar I.D. Tag(s) N/A
