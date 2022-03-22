Found Dog Pinehurst

Submission ID: 2587

Date Found March 17, 2022

Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst No6

Street or Road Kingswood circle and Kemperwoods court

Closest Major Intersection Juniper creek/spring lake and 15/501

Finder's Name Sara

Finder's email Saranicolehenry@yahoo.com

Zip 28374

Primary Phone (732) 735-0757

Additional Comments This tan and white middle sized mixed breed is not neutered and looks to be pretty young, but no longer a puppy. He has been hanging around our neighborhood in No.6, and has found his way to us a few times now. We have posted, called around, walked the neighborhood, etc. It’s been about a week with no responses. He is possibly a stray (we back up to the woods) with the best temperament, but before we find him a home or make a decision on keeping him ourselves, I would like to give this little guy once more chance to be reunited with his family if they exist.

Please share, ask around, etc. If anyone has any information on this sweet boy, please contact me. He is a great dog.

If we don’t hear from anyone soon, we will be finding him a forever home. He is a doll.

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name (if known) N/A

Type of Animal Dog

Breed Mixed breed with some possible boxer features

Markings White chest and paws, black around eyes

Predominant Color Tan/reddish fawn

2nd Color White

3rd Color Black

SEX

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No

Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)

APPEARANCE

Tail of Pet Curled

MICROCHIP

Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Folded

COLLAR

Collar of Pet None

Collar I.D. Tag(s) N/A

