Submission ID: 2637
Date Found May 04, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Village Acres, Pinehurst
Street or Road Gun Club Drive
Closest Major Intersection Spring Lake Drive
Finder's Name Christine Abbott
Finder's email abbottcm@outlook.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (910) 295-4386
Alternate phone (910) 690-9098
Additional Comments Seen running down the street during the thunderstorm Wednesday evening. Scared. No collar, leash or microchip.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mixed, possible some pit bull mix
Markings Tan with white on face, chest and paws.
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
