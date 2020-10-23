Submission ID: 2037
Date Found October 19, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Samarcand
Street or Road Samarcand Rd.
Closest Major Intersection Highway 211 and Samarcand Rd. (mailing address is Biscoe but in Moore County)
Finder's Name Lee Cloninger
Finder's email lecloninger@gmail.com
Zip 27209-8034
Primary Phone (704) 682-8921
Alternate phone (910) 986-7399
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Terrier
Markings White on nose and feet
Predominant Color Light brown
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Short
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
