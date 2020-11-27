Submission ID: 2074
Date Found November 27, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Walmart, Biscoe, NC
Street or Road 3165 7 LKS W, 216 Longleaf Dr.
Finder's Name Kim Argereow
Finder's email Aloha71@yahoo.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone (603) 833-5070
Additional Comments Looks like a husky mix. Very friendly. Younger but large.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Husky
Markings None
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
