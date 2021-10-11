Submission ID: 2408
Date Found October 09, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) West Southern Pines
Street or Road W New York Ave
Finder's Name Suzanne
Finder's email suzcoleman0622@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 639-3982
Additional Comments Puppy found at Rufus McLaughlin American Legion Post whose members believe he may have been dumped. Very sweet temperament. Underweight.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Hound
Markings Tan with white markings
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? This can be done at a veterinarian's office or by animal control. No
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) N/A
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
