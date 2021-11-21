Submission ID: 2458
Date Found November 20, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinebluff
Street or Road West Philadelphia
Closest Major Intersection W Philadelphia and S Vineland
Finder's Name Robert Snyder
Finder's email robsnyder75@yahoo.com
Zip 28373
Primary Phone (910) 986-9921
Alternate phone (910) 603-4721
Additional Comments Small female chihuahua, collar, no tag
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua
Markings Light tan and white
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color White/cream
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
