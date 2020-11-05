Submission ID: 2050
Date Found November 04, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst, NC
Street or Road Saint Andrews Dr
Closest Major Intersection Saint Andrews Dr and Linden Dr
Finder's Name Olivia Piper
Finder's email liviamariepiper@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (260) 316-5853
Alternate phone (269) 207-9709
Additional Comments She is obviously someone's pet! She is well fed and groomed, no chip no collar.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Carolina Dog
Markings Brown and white
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Curled
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
