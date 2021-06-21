UPDATE: MATCHED TO LOST DOG REPORT, DOG IS HEADED HOME
Date Found June 22, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Street or Road 110 Broom Sedge Ln
Closest Major Intersection Midland & Knoll
Finder's Name Emily McCreery
Finder's email mlehaze@hotmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (913) 605-4336
Additional Comments Unaltered male with rabies tags.
Upload Photo File uploaded
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Unknown
Markings White tipped tail
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
Tail of Pet Long
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
Coat of Pet Short
Ears of Pet Hanging
Collar of Pet None
