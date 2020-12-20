Submission ID: 2094
Date Found December 17, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) West end
Street or Road Corner of Dowd and Holly rd
Finder's Name Brittney
Finder's email Brittneylynne88@me.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone (910) 638-8208
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German Short hair
Markings Speckles on body, spot on top of head
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black/brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.