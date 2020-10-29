Submission ID: 2043
Date Found October 29, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Whispering Pines, NC
Street or Road Spearhead Dr
Closest Major Intersection Hammerstone Circle
Finder's Name Maryann Bandy
Finder's email maryannkristen@gmail.com
Zip 28350
Primary Phone (910) 691-7987
Alternate phone (740) 644-9716
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Small mixed breed
Markings White face & paws, black stripe on tail
Predominant Color Yellow/blonde
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) UGA Bulldogs Red/Black
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Rabies tag for Bryan County 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.