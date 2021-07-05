Submission ID: 2284
Date Found July 04, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) 4821 Ashemont Road
Street or Road 4821 Ashemont Road
Closest Major Intersection Ashemont road and 15-501
Finder's Name Michael Quackenbush
Finder's email Sandygal@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (862) 377-3113
Additional Comments Beautiful friendly girl pup with red collar. Not sure of breed. Solid black … spayed
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Small lab/mixed
Markings Scar on belly. Spayed
Predominant Color Solid black
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.