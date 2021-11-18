Submission ID: 2455
Date Found November 18, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Street or Road Valley View Rd
Closest Major Intersection May Street & Valley View
Finder's Name Spencer Edwards
Finder's email Sgedwards2001@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (931) 551-5496
Alternate phone (910) 690-1470
Additional Comments Shitzu male found without collar. Well behaved well loved
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shitzu type
Markings White with brown markings
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.