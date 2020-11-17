Submission ID: 2065
Date Found November 15, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Cameron
Street or Road Ponderosa rd
Closest Major Intersection HWY 24/27
Finder's Name Arianna Mendiola
Finder's email Arianna.2984@gmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (919) 895-1125
Alternate phone (910) 635-1895
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shepherd mix
Markings Black mask on faces
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.