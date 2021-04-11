Submission ID: 2220
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Found April 10, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Whispering Pines
Street or Road Niagara Carthage Rd
Closest Major Intersection Airport Rd and Niagara Carthage
Finder's Name Axia Wilson
Finder's email ajeld001@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (757) 375-9327
Alternate phone (614) 209-9473
Additional Comments Shepherd Mix, male, senior, friendly
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown (no collar)
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shepherd
Markings Brown/Black
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.