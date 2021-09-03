Submission ID: 2357
Date Found September 03, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Moore county/ West End, NC
Street or Road Rubicon road
Closest Major Intersection 73 and murdocksville rd.
Finder's Name Brian
Finder's email Icatchlifters05@gmail.com
Zip 28306
Primary Phone (419) 376-0967
Additional Comments She came onto a job site I was working at on Rubicon road. There was no color. She seems in good health. She followed me around all day while working and came up to my truck when I went to leave. I wasn't sure if she knew how to get home. Very sweet and docile. I brought her home for the time being.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mix, maybe German Shepherd mix
Markings Black patch center of face
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
