Submission ID: 2428
Date Found October 16, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Vass/Carthage
Street or Road Union Pines Church Road Area
Closest Major Intersection Union Pines Church Road
Finder's Name Ann Stacy
Finder's email anniepluv@hotmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 684-0576
Additional Comments May have been lost awhile; thin; will get it scanned
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shepherd Mix
Markings Black on Face and Ears
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Flea
Collar I.D. Tag(s) no
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.