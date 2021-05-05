Submission ID: 2230
Date Found May 04, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Street or Road West Pennsylvania
Closest Major Intersection US 1
Finder's Name Brooke Kiser
Finder's email deetsandfreckles1989@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 783-4414
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shepherd Mix
Markings Brown
Predominant Color Tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) Owner needs to describe collar
Collar I.D. Tag(s) No
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.