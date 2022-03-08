Submission ID: 2562
Date Found March 07, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern pines
Street or Road Crestview road
Closest Major Intersection Crestview road/Bennett Street
Finder's Name Bobbi Burnette
Finder's email bjburnette94@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 759-1271
Additional Comments He/she has a collar with rabies tags but wouldn’t let me get close enough to check the tags. Friendly, she came up to me when I opened my car door. She was zig zagging in the middle of the road and almost got hit twice.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shepard mix
Markings Brown with tan face
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
