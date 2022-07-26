UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED, DOG RETURNED HOME
Submission ID: 2737
Updated: July 26, 2022 @ 7:07 pm
Date Found July 26, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Campbell House Park, Southern Pines
Street or Road N Ridge Street
Closest Major Intersection E New Hampshire, N Ridge Street
Finder's Name Faith Cappelli
Finder's email fgaffney26@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (724) 986-2947
Alternate phone (330) 720-5907
Additional Comments found at 6:30am
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shepherd Mix
Markings brown face and legs, balck back
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) blue
Collar I.D. Tag(s) NA
