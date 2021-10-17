UPDATE: OWNER FOUND AND DOG RETURNED HOME
Submission ID: 2419
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Found October 16, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) ROBBINS
Street or Road sunset dr
Finder's Name Cheryl
Finder's email cheryllaber@yahoo.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone (910) 691-9101
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Grey
Breed Some sheppard
Markings Grey older ge the dog.
Predominant Color Red with tracker
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Short
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
