Found Dog, Shepherd Mix in Downtown Southern Pines May 27, 2022

Submission ID: 2657
Date Found May 27, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Downtown Southern Pines
Street or Road Ashe
Closest Major Intersection Ashe and Mass
Finder's Name Boe
Finder's email Boeyoung4@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (703) 629-8876
Additional Comments Dog found in our fenced yard in downtown SP.

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shepard of some kind.
Markings No collar
Predominant Color Brown

SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)

APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long

MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure

COAT
Coat of Pet Medium

EARS
Ears of Pet Erect

COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
