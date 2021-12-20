Submission ID: 2491
Date Found December 19, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage
Street or Road Manor Road
Finder's Name Breanna Matalucci
Finder's email Kaidence0302@gmail.com
Zip 27332
Primary Phone (609) 600-7574
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German Shepard
Markings Brown with black spots
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
