Submission ID: 2117, 2119
Date Found January 07, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Cameron, NC
Street or Road Turriff way
Closest Major Intersection McPherson Rd and hwy 690
Finder's Name jackie weaver
Finder's email jackie.story@yahoo.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (469) 410-2468
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shepard mix
Markings one standing ear with one still bent
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color Black
3rd Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Grey and orange
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
