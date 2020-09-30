Submission ID: 2015
Date Found September 30, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst / Aberdeen
Street or Road Foxfire Rd and Winston pines Dr
Closest Major Intersection Foxfire Rd and Winston pines Dr
Finder's Name John
Finder's email jhamilton.hpllc@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (772) 215-0515
Alternate phone (305) 479-3214
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal DOG
Breed Mix maybe begian / Shepherd / Terrier
Markings Brown with white chest
Predominant Color Brown/Tan with Black
2nd Color black
3rd Color white
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
