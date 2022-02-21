Submission ID: 2546
Date Found February 19, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Colonial Heights, Aberdeen, NC
Street or Road Colonial Avenue
Closest Major Intersection Saunders Ave and Sanborn st
Finder's Name Courtney Garcia
Finder's email harms.courtney@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 638-8356
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Husky mix
Markings White/yellow with black back
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Purple
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
