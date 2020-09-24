Submission ID: 2010
Date Found September 23, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst
Street or Road Quail Run, Clarendon Gardens
Closest Major Intersection Linden Rd/Quail Run
Finder's Name Amity Aldridge
Finder's email amity.aldridge@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (919) 740-4791
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Possibly a Shelty mix or Shepherd mix
Markings Brown and White fur
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color white
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Docked
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
