Submission ID: 2457
Date Found November 19, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Richmond Road in Jackson Springs, right past Foxfire Village
Street or Road Richmond Road
Finder's Name Corley Walker and Michaela O’Brien
Finder's email michaela8301@hotmail.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone (910) 603-7477
Alternate phone (910) 724-9210
Additional Comments He is a Rottweiler mix, male, not neutered, no chip. He is friendly with people.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Rottweiler Mix
Markings Brown eyebrows, and brown Rottweiler markings
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
