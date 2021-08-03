UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED HOME
Submission ID: 2324
Date Found August 03, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Cameron close to Carthage
Street or Road HWY 24/27 close to Grady Rd
Closest Major Intersection Bryant / Grady rd and HWY 24/27
Finder's Name Tom Lockhart
Finder's email Abnassault@yahoo.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (910) 587-8470
Additional Comments Friendly dog had petsafe fenceless dog collar on
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mixed could have Doberman or Rottweiler
Markings Black with tan markings on face
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red
