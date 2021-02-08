Submission ID: 2141
Date Found February 06, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) SIGHTING ONLY Between 96 s lakeshore drive whispering pines and the clubhouse pool
Street or Road South lakeshore drive
Finder's Name Katie
Finder's email Ktliberatore159@msn.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (815) 791-0032
Additional Comments 2:17 pm there’s a fawn colored dog headed toward the golf course on s lakeshore with a Pom Pom cut tail and a blueish harness last seen by road in front of house # 96.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mix
Markings Pom/ball on end of tail
Predominant Color Tan fawn
2nd Color Gray around face
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Blue harness
