Submission ID: 2435
Date Found October 26, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage
Street or Road Dowd rd
Closest Major Intersection Peace rd
Finder's Name Joseph Goble
Finder's email Josephgoble4@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (931) 802-7167
Alternate phone (386) 503-1241
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Retriever
Markings Na
Predominant Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet X-Lg (+75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Faded green
