Submission ID: 2512
Date Found January 10, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines, NC
Street or Road E Indiana
Closest Major Intersection 211
Finder's Name Tim
Finder's email tjstence@gmail.com
Primary Phone (920) 819-7849
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pitbull
Markings Brown and white
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
