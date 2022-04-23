Submission ID: 2618
Date Found April 20, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst no6
Street or Road Kingswood circle
Closest Major Intersection 15/501 and Spring Lake/Juniper creek
Finder's Name Sara
Finder's email Saranicolehenry@yahoo.com
Primary Phone (732) 735-0757
Additional Comments Found roaming pinehurst no 6 again. If not claimed, we will be rehoming him.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Boxer mix
Markings Reddish tan with white paws and white/black markings on snout
Predominant Color Reddish tan/fawn
2nd Color White
3rd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Curled
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
