UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED SAFELY HOME
Submission ID: 2326
Date Found August 05, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Vass
Street or Road Pine Top Drive
Closest Major Intersection Vass / Carthage Road & Dick’s Hill
Finder's Name Emily Harbaugh
Finder's email EmilyLHarbaugh@gmail.com
Primary Phone (727) 418-8143
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab Mix
Markings Pink & Brown Nose
Predominant Color Reddish Tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
