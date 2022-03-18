Submission ID: 2578
Date Found March 17, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Highfalls NC
Street or Road HWY 22 and Wilson Rd
Closest Major Intersection HWY 22 and Wilson rd
Finder's Name Micha Cook
Finder's email allieshanmurray13@gmail.com
Zip 27208
Primary Phone (910) 464-6558
Additional Comments Red female beagle and black long wire hair puppy
I will hold until I find the owners and they can identify the collar color
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle
Markings Red nose
Predominant Color Red
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
