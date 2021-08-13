Submission ID: 2335
Date Found August 07, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Just Save store Robbins
Street or Road 705
Closest Major Intersection 705
Finder's Name Cyrah
Finder's email jennifersink4@gmail.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone (910) 622-4663
Additional Comments Found Pitt female very loving and trained
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Female dag
Breed Red nose pitt
Markings Red and white
Predominant Color Redish brown
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Camouflage
