Submission ID: 2576
Date Found March 16, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst North Carolina.
Street or Road Kingswood circle Kemperwoods Court
Closest Major Intersection 15-501
Finder's Name Isabel
Finder's email Ijmoreno1992@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (804) 418-0946
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Unknown
Markings Orange with white paws
Predominant Color Orange
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Curled
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
