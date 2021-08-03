Submission ID: 2325
Date Found July 31, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Johnson’s Family Produce Carthage, NC
Street or Road 15/501
Finder's Name Melissa Kissell
Finder's email kissellmr@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (608) 567-9756
Alternate phone (608) 567-9471
Additional Comments American Coon Hound found at Johnson’s Family Produce. Well mannered. Neutered. Has definitely been a family pet. No microchip found. Dog has been treated at Carthage Animal Hospital and is currently being fostered for care until family is found. Super sweet dog. Is he yours?
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed American Coon Hound
Markings Red and White short coat
Predominant Color Red
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.