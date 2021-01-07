UPDATE: DOGS WERE MICROCHIPPED, OWNER LOCATED AND DOGS WERE RETURNED SAFELY HOMESubmission ID: 2118, 2120
Date Found January 07, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Cameron
Street or Road 391 Turriff Way
Closest Major Intersection McPherson Rd and hwy 690
Finder's Name jackie weaver
Finder's email jackie.story@yahoo.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (469) 410-2468
Additional Comments Very sweet and friendly. Clean teeth and coats. Obviously someone's dogs. Collar on this dog has a tracker/shock collar on it. Currently holding the Shepard mix, young male and this one.
Upload Photo File uploaded
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pyrenees mix (Anatolian Shepherd?)
Markings None
Predominant Color White
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
Tail of Pet Long
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
Coat of Pet Long
Ears of Pet Folded
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Lime green with blue
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Tracker/shock collar
