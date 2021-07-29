UPDATE: DOG HAS BEEN RETURNED SAFELY HOME
Submission ID: 2314
Date Found July 28, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) West End, NC
Street or Road Horner Lane
Closest Major Intersection Near Carolina Carriage
Finder's Name Debbie Davis
Finder's email tbruton10@gmail.com
Zip 28327-6997
Primary Phone (910) 606-2324
Additional Comments This dog showed up at my friends house today. She does not use a computer.
Dog is missing some teeth, did not have a collar, seems to have been clipped recently.
Debbie will try to get a better picture tomorrow
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal dog
Breed Poodle mix
Markings tan feet
Predominant Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
