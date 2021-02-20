UPDATE: DOG TAKEN TO COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES 2/20
Submission ID: 2165
Date Found February 20, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen
Street or Road Countryside Dr
Finder's Name Jessica
Finder's email Jessicarljones@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 986-0371
Additional Comments Found dog! White small curly haired dog. Matted fur. Must tell me the color of the dogs collar!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Poodle mix
Markings Matted curly fur
Predominant Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Docked
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Curly
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.