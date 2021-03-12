UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOG RETURNED HOME
Submission ID: 2188
Date Found March 12, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Street or Road Sw broad street
Finder's Name Elizabeth Mayer
Finder's email Epullman85@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (571) 435-7413
Additional Comments Very sweet well cared for pomeranian.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pomeranian
Markings None
Predominant Color Fawn
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
